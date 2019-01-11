Stabbing attack thwarted south of Jerusalem

IDF soldiers neutralize Palestinian Arab who attempted to carry out a stabbing attack in Kiryat Arba.

A Palestinian Arab on Friday afternoon attempted to carry out a stabbing attack in Kiryat Arba, south of Jerusalem.

IDF soldiers spotted the terrorist, called to him to stop, and when the terrorist was meters away and brandishing a knife, they neutralized him.

The terrorist was wounded and was evacuated by the forces for medical treatment.

There were no injuries among the Israeli soldiers.

