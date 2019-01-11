PA fury over release of Jewish rock ambush suspects

Ramallah says court's release of youths gives "green light for renewal of settler terror."

The parents of one of the suspects

The Palestinian Authority (PA) is furious over the court decision to release four Jewish youths suspected of throwing rocks that killed an Arab woman in October.

Four of the five youths who were arrested on the suspicion that they were involved in the attack were released yesterday (Thursday) to six days of house arrest, by the Rishon Letzion Magistrates' Court.

The PA announced that the release of the suspects gives "green light for renewal of settler terror."

Yusuf Al-Hamud, the official spokesman for the PA, said that the "criminals'" success in evading justice bears witness to the extent to which the "occupation government" supports "terror and crime."

The release of the minors, claimed Al-Hamud, shows that the Jews of Judea and Samaria are one of the arms that serve to control the Palestinian people, and is "responsible for the bloodshed and the abuse of the Palestinians in their homeland."

The youths, all minors, are students in the Pri Haaretz Yeshiva in the community of Rechelim.