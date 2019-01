Understanding the first commandment Why is the commandment to mark the first of every month the very first commandment given to the Jewish people after leaving Egypt? Arutz Sheva Staff,

iStock Mount Sinai Rabbi Hillel Dayan, from the Naale program's Shaalvim yeshiva high school track, explains the significance of the first commandment given to the Jews after the Exodus from Egypt, found in this week's Torah portion.

