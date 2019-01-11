Ted Cruz's 'Talmudic beard'

Texas Senator Ted Cruz is currently the only member of the US Senate with a beard, but he’s taking criticism of his new facial hair in stride, citing the praise of an Israeli rabbi.
In mid-December, journalists on Capitol Hill noticed the senator had begun growing out his facial hair, quickly leading to friendly (and not-so-friendly) ribbing of Texas’ junior senator.
By the time of his swearing-in for a second term in the US Senate last week, Cruz had grown out a full beard, making him the only sitting member the upper chamber of the US Congress with a beard.
Arkansas’s junior senator, Tom Cotton, had sported a beard in early 2017, but later returned to the clean-shaven look.
On Wednesday, Cruz defended his beard, citing praise for it from an unnamed Israeli rabbi.
In a tweet, Cruz related a story from a friend studying in an Israeli yeshiva. A rabbi at the yeshiva, Cruz said, told his friend that the new beard gave the senator a “Talmudic” and “rabbinic” look.
“Pretty cool: A good friend is studying in Yeshiva in Israel,” wrote Cruz.
“His rabbi told him he liked my beard, elaborating ‘It gives Cruz a Talmudic & Rabbinic look & presence that will put the fear of the Lord into Israel’s enemies & promote Middle East peace.’ Wow. Perhaps a bit much...”