Canada to add 1 million immigrants in 3 years

Canada's parliament plans to add 1 million new immigrants over next three years.

The Canadian Parliament is planning to add more than one million new immigrants over the next three years, significantly increasing the rate of immigration, CNN reports.

While 286,000 people received permanent residency in 2017, the number is projected to rise to 350,000 in 2019, then to 360,000 next year, and up to 370,000 by 2021.

The new additions would push up Canada’s total population by nearly one percent.

The policy of the Justin Trudeau government comes in stark contrast to efforts by the Trump administration to Canada’s south to combat illegal immigration and curtail some forms of legal immigration, including trimming the number of refugees permitted into the US.

Canada’s Immigration Minister, Ahmed Hussen, himself an immigrant from Somalia, touted the policy, saying it was part of a tradition that had made Canada “the strong and vibrant country we all enjoy.”