IDF nabs terror cell responsible for Shabbat shooting attack

An Arab terror cell responsible for a shooting attack on an Israeli town south of Jerusalem last Saturday has been captured, the Israeli army revealed Friday morning.

Last Saturday, terrorists from the cell opened fire on the Israeli town of Migdal Oz in Gush Etzion. The terrorists had climbed onto the roof of a building in the village of Beit Fajjar south of Bethlehem and fired at homes in the nearby town of Migdal Oz.

No injuries or damage was reported in the attack.

According to an IDF spokesperson Friday, Israeli security personnel – including soldiers from the IDF’s Etzion Brigade, Israel Police officers, and Shin Bet internal security agency personnel – conducted an investigation of the attack over the past week, culminating in the arrest of the cell members.

“Over the last week, IDF troops conducted a series of arrests in the area of the Etzion Regional Brigade, while Israel Police and ISA [Shin Bet] forces simultaneously investigated the shooting attack targeting Migdal Oz, southwest of Bethlehem that took place last week. The efforts ultimately led to the apprehension of the terror squad. The troops seized the weapons used in the shooting and apprehended the assailants, as well,” the IDF spokesperson said.

“IDF field observers in the regional brigade's situation room spotted the suspects and alerted the troops, who arrived at the village and searched the area while investigations regarding the incident took place. Following the arrests made earlier in the week, the cell was caught and taken into custody.”

"I identified a number of suspects climbing up on the roof on the outskirts of the village,” said Cpl. Zamanay Tagnye, who spotted the suspects.

“A short while after, I realized that they possessed a weapon. I continued to monitor them and directed the troops to the scene."

Battalion Commander Lt. Col. Benny Kata, who led the arrest operation, praised the soldiers involved in the operation.

"Closing this circle was possible thanks to the field observers' professional work and the combat soldiers in the field. We will continue operating against anyone who aims to harm civilians in the area."