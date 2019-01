The 'fearsome challenges' that block the identity of a Jew How 'fearsome challenges' of Aliyah enhance and strengthen the identity of a Jew. Dr. Sam Minskoff,

Flash 90 French aliyah flight Dr. Sam Minskoff, a member of the Aliyah team at Arutz Sheva, discusses the hows and whys that "fear" provoking opinions and ideas from Jewish leaders in the Diaspora, along with the crippling slave-Diaspora mentality that gets in the way of coming to grips with the identity of a Jew.

