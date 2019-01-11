'Do you think Arabs wear a neon with the word stupid?'

PLO leader Saeb Erekat lashes out at Secretary of State following his speech in Cairo.

Saeb Erekat, Secretary-General of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO), on Thursday blasted US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s speech in Cairo.

Pompeo's speech was titled "A Force for Good: America’s Reinvigorated Role in the Middle East." In it, among other things, he stressed the Trump administration’s commitment to achieving peace between Israel and the Palestinian Authority.

“Again, we’ve adhered to our word. President Trump campaigned on the promise to recognize Jerusalem – the seat of Israel’s government – as the nation’s capital. In May, we moved our embassy there. These decisions honor a bipartisan congressional resolution from more than two decades ago. President Trump acted on this commitment,” said the Secretary of State.

In a series of tweets he posted after the speech, Erekat ripped Pompeo.

“After President Trump recognized Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, dropped the refugee issue from the table, closed the American consulate in Jerusalem and PLO office in Washington, D.C., declared settlements legal, cut all aid to Palestinians, including to UNRWA and East Jerusalem hospitals, defined Israel’s war crimes against Palestinians as self-defense, threatened all nations that vote in favor of Palestine in the UN, or any other international agency, Secretary Pompeo concludes that the US is a force of good in the region and will make Peace between Palestinians and Israelis,” wrote Erekat.

“Mr. Pompeo, do you think that Arabs have a neon saying stupid in their foreheads?” he added.

The Trump administration has been working on a plan for peace between Israel and the PA, but PA chairman Mahmoud Abbas has also rejected the Trump administration’s peace plan before it has even been unveiled.

The PA chairman has been boycotting the US ever since President Donald Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital last December.

Earlier this week, US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman indicated that the US will not be releasing its Middle East peace plan in the immediate future.

Friedman explained that the release of the plan would be postponed by "several months" amid Israeli elections and the ongoing PA refusal to accept the plan.