The truth behind the strike in the American administration

Some numbers: It's day 18 of a government shutdown. 420,000 federal workers are working without pay. 380,000 are furloughed without pay. If no compromise is reached, the political impasse could make this the longest-running government shutdown in American history.

With plans to issue refunds should the shut down extend into tax season and some alternative funding to keep national parks clean, the frequency of shut-downs in recent years has been met with contingency plans from government agencies.

Since 1974, there have been 21 government shutdowns, including this current one over President Trump's demands to fund a border wall. That makes him responsible for the freeze, according to 47 percent of American adults, while 33 percent say Democrats are to blame, according to a poll from Reuters and Ipsos from Dec. 2018. But has anyone really ever "won" this political game of chicken?



Roy Meyers, Professor of Political Science and Affiliate Professor of Public Policy at the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, discusses the history of shutdowns and the political strategy behind them.