When Israel became a dizzying diplomatic success

A year surprisingly well spent: When everyone wants to become a friend of Israel.

Jay Shapiro,

Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu meets Sultan Qaboos bin Said in Oman
Reuters

Jay Shapiro thinks that Israeli diplomacy was surprisingly successful in 2018.

Although domestic problems in Israel have become more complex and confusing, the diplomatic efforts of the government have been very successful.

