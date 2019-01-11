

When Israel became a dizzying diplomatic success A year surprisingly well spent: When everyone wants to become a friend of Israel. Jay Shapiro,

Reuters Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu meets Sultan Qaboos bin Said in Oman Jay Shapiro thinks that Israeli diplomacy was surprisingly successful in 2018. Although domestic problems in Israel have become more complex and confusing, the diplomatic efforts of the government have been very successful.

More Arutz Sheva videos:



top