Report: Netanyahu to visit Chad soon

Prime Minister to fly for a first visit to the Muslim country even before the elections.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu is scheduled to fly to Chad for the first time, even before the elections for the 21st Knesset, Kan 11 News reported on Thursday.

According to the report, Netanyahu's visit to Chad would be part of a move that would eventually lead to a declaration of renewed relations between the two countries.

Chad President Idriss Deby visited Israel in November, where he met with Netanyahu and the two discussed advancing the relations between the two countries towards a full resumption of diplomatic relations.

"President Deby and I had an opportunity to discuss the relations between our two countries and how we can cooperate for the benefit of our people and ensure peace and security," said Netanyahu, who hosted the president at his home.

He added, "We will continue our discussions and I am certain that they will be very productive. President Deby’s historic visit to Israel marks a new era, a new era of security, cooperation and peace."

Deby emphasized the historical dimension of his visit, saying, "This is the first visit by a leader from Chad to Israel, and it can be defined as a historic visit. This visit will allow us to open a new page, a new way in our relations.”