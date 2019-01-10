21 years and 17 years for terrorists who aided deadly attack

The military court on Thursday sentenced two terrorists from the cell which murdered Danny Gonen to 21 and 17 years in prison.

Gonen was murdered in a shooting attack in the Binyamin region in June, 2015. Muhammad Husseini Abu Shahin, the terrorist who murdered him was sentenced to two life terms in prison in January, 2017.

The two cell members were convicted as part of a plea bargain for offenses of intentionally causing death and attempted intentional manslaughter. The charges are equivalent with the charges of murder and attempted murder in Israeli civilian courts. They were also convicted of several lesser charges.

The court found that the two had Abu Shahin by providing him with with weapons and ammunition, and that carried out reconnaissance in the area where the attack took place.

During the attack, Abu Shahin flagged down Gonen and another Israeli while claiming to need help. When they stopped to help him he took out his weapon and opened fire, killing Gonen and wounding the other victim.