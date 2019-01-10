Florida teen dies in fall from 9th floor balcony

Funeral in Israel for student at Hebrew Academy of Miami who fell from 9th floor of his apartment building.

A student at the Hebrew Academy of Miami died in a fall from the ninth story of his apartment building.

Samuel Farkas on Tuesday evening was locked out of his family’s ninth floor apartment and had been trying to climb down from the balcony of the apartment above his on the tenth floor when he lost his grip and fell to his death, police told local media.

His 16th birthday would have been on Wednesday.

He was a sophomore at the Hebrew Academy in Miami Beach. “Our hearts are broken over the tragic loss of Sammy Farkas, a bright, joyous high school student who was loved and appreciated by everyone he encountered,” read the beginning of a post about the tragedy on the school’s Facebook page.

Police Chaplain Rabbi Mark Rosenberg told Local 10 News that the teen’s kippah was found in the pocket of his shorts. Rosenberg said it is likely he put it there so that it would not fall during his balcony-to-balcony climb.

The teen’s father posted an article about the accident on Facebook and wrote in part in the post: “A part of me is gone and will never be back. The anguish and suffering I feel is beyond words. He was a special kid with tremendous love and happiness and I will miss him every second of the rest of my life.”

The family travelled to Israel to bury the teen.