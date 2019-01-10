Litzman on Lapid: 'There's no demagogue greater than him'

Deputy Health Minister Yaakov Litzman (United Torah Judaism) this morning accused Yesh Atid Chairman Yair Lapid of creating hatred and incitement against the haredim.

"There is no bigger demagogue than Yair Lapid," Litzman said in an interview with Army Radio; "Screaming, 'They're giving money to the haredim instead of emergency rooms - that's incitement.

According to him, in the period when Yesh Atid Knesset Member Yael German was in the Health Ministry, ministry budgets were only on the decline.

He referred to the haredi unity initiative and said the haredi parties learned from the municipal elections. "We learned from the elections and we know how to unite," Litzman said. "We don't negotiate in the media. Before the decision we'll ask the Council of Torah Sages."

Yesh Atid said in response to Litzman's remarks: "The attacks by Deputy Health Minister Litzman stem from Lapid exposing corruption and the distorted priorities of the government. Litzman took public money for his party instead of fighting for the collapsing health system that needs this money. Yesh Atid will take the money that politicians spend on themselves and give it to the public and solve real problems with it."