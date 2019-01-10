President visits United Hatzalah logistics center, Beit Shemesh

President meets volunteers from all sectors of Israeli society to hear about their activities: 'Thank you for your devotion and sacrifice.'

President Reuven Rivlin today visited the logistics center of United Hatzalah at Beit Shemesh. The President met volunteers from all sectors of Israeli society and heard about their activities. The President was escorted by CEO Moshe Teitelbaum.

“The Talmud teaches us that saving a single life is like saving the whole world. You save the lives of men, women, and children 24 hours a day, 365 days a year,” said the President in his remarks. “You're called United Hatzalah. Even before the Hatzalah – saving – you're united. Only here can we see a settler from Kiryat Arba, a secular person from Tel Aviv, a Satmar hassid, and an Arab from east Jerusalem working side by side, together, cooperating with one goal in mind – to save lives.”

The President thanked the volunteers for their work, saying: “like other Israeli citizens, I also see your volunteers on the roads, in the streets, ready to respond at any time. You are absolutely part of what goes on here, a part of the Israeli scene. Personally, and on behalf of the citizens of Israel, I thank you for your devotion and your sacrifice and for the wonderful and dedicated treatment you give to whoever needs it.”

Mark Neiman (GPO) President Rivlin visits United Hatzalah Beit Shemesh

The President met volunteers from all across Israel - Jews, Muslims, Christians, and Druze. He heard stories of lives that have been saved, toured the professionally stocked and organized logistics center, and saw the vehicles used by the organization.

CEO of United Hatzalah, Moshe Teitelbaum, thanked the President and said: “United Hatzalah has a network of volunteer lifesavers, including 5,000 medics from all parts of Israeli society. Jews, Arabs, religious, and secular; everyone volunteers to give first aid to those who are sick and injured in the spirit of the President’s ‘four tribes’ vision. Working together as friends and comrades to save lives bridges the gaps and differences of views between us.”

United Hatzalah is an independent, voluntary Emergency Medical Service organization that gives life-saving first aid and reports directly to the Health Ministry. The organization has more than 5,000 volunteers and has dealt with some 300,000 medical emergencies in 2018. United Hatzalah also has voluntary branches in the USA, Brazil, Uman, Ukraine, and India.

Mark Neiman (GPO) President Rivlin with United Hatzalah in Beit Shemesh