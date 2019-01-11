Even windows can be 'smart'

The Israel Export & International Cooperation Institute (IEICI) and the Foreign Trade Administration (FTA) at the Israeli Economy and Industry Ministry are hosting the Israeli Pavilion at the CES Tech Expo in Las Vegas.



Arutz Sheva had the opportunity to meet Eyal Peso, the CEO & Founder of Gauzy, before taking off to Las Vegas for the international expo.

More about Gauzy from the official Israel CES 2019 website:

Gauzy is a developer and manufacturer of light control technology, a vendor of material science and a globally recognized leader in the development of LCG® (Liquid Crystal Glass) and other light control technologies such as SPD. Films with these technologies can either be laminated into, or retrofitted onto, transparent materials such as glass, allowing it to switch from transparent to opaque.

Gauzy's LCG films have the lowest haze and best optical performance in the industry. Our patented controllers have dimming capabilities that allow films to be gradually controlled to different degrees of opaque. That can be installed up to 80 meters away from the glass and have frequency control to eliminate flickering. One controller can operate up to 10 sqm of film using only 70 volts AC. Gauzy is the only supplier of LC technology at the forefront of the automotive industry. We have over 10 unique patents. Currently Gauzy and Hitachi are the only 2 companies in the world that can develop and manufacture SPD films.