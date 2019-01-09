The wall on the Mexican border: Will Trump go all the way?

President Trump tried to insist that he had already compromised with Democrats, saying he had moved from a concrete wall to barrier made of steel slats. But Democrats see that as no compromise.

Not offering a compromise or leveling a threat is particularly curious given the point of Oval Office addresses during a tragedy or a "crisis" is to affect some sort of outcome.

Congressional leaders are again set to return to the White House for resumed negotiations, but don't expect much to come of that.

The president on Thursday is headed to the southern border, where he's expected to continue making the case for a physical barrier.