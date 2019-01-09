Watch: Police raid yeshiva where murder suspects studied

Police raided the Pri Haaretz Yeshiva in Rehelim, where the five minors arrested by the Shin Bet on suspicion of involvement in the murder of an Arab woman in October.

The forces are distributing summonses for questioning to all the yeshiva students, after 30 students were questioned in the framework of the investigation.

The police entered the yeshiva without an order allowing them to enter a private area and were warned by the yeshiva staff that the entry was illegal and disrupted the students' studies.

The Honenu legal organization attacked the raid: "The successes of the police system continue. Is it possible that 80 children threw a stone together? The police went crazy and acted illegally. We call on Minister Gilad Erdan to wake up and put an end to trampling the rights of children in educational institutions."

Attorney Adi Kadar of Honenu stated: "We view the police's illegal behavior severely. They blatantly violated the provisions of the law. We have made it clear to them that entry into private property and residences must be carried out by court order. Despite the warning, the police broke into the yeshiva. It should be remembered that the students are already terrified after the conduct of the past two months and we expect that this will be discussed immediately by the Department of Internal Police Investigation."

Attorney Itamar Ben-Gvir claimed that "the arrival of the police officers in the educational system is a new low in the conduct of the police and the Shin Bet in this matter. Beyond the damage to the students' educational achievements, there is trauma and activity contrary to the Youth Law and contrary to other laws and international conventions, Minors for interrogation should be done in a proper manner and not in a brutal arrival at a school."