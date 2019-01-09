The time has come for our leftists to understand that the formula of 'land for peace' will bring us disaster.

From the Oslo Accords until the present day, the State of Israel has made considerable efforts to reach an agreement. From far-reaching concessions to the unilateral evacuation of Gush Katif and the expulsion of some 8,600 Jews from their homes that created a deep rift aong the people and a terrorist state in the Gaza Strip.

In the test of the outcome, it is clear to all (almost all...) that an Arab state in Judea and Samaria, which constitutes about a quarter of the size of the Land of Israel, will become a terrorist state within 10 kilometers of Ben-Gurion Airport.

The Jewish People have a natural and historical right to all of Jerusalem and Judea and Samaria. The PLO's claim to a capital city in East Jerusalem and the right of return of 6 million "refugees" has no historical and legal basis: Jerusalem has never been the capital of a Palestinian state, even according to the UN partition plan.

The State of Israel must preserve its historical rights and security interests.