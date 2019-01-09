Michal is one of the 33 orphans in Israel facing the difficult challenge of making a wedding this month without their parents.

When Michal* was only 19 she tragically lost her both parents in a car crash. This is Michal’s story:

“I lost my parents recently, after they were in a horrible car accident. I was already engaged. Since then all of my savings toward the wedding went toward things like paying bills … buying my siblings winter coats and shoes … I work 3 jobs just to get by.”



Michal is one of the 33 orphans in Israel facing a difficult challenge: they are making a wedding this month without their parents. Tragically, their parents have passed away and are no longer alive to provide for their children. Fortunately, they have been selected to participate in Kupat Ha’ir’s orphan wedding campaign for Chodesh Shevat.

“My chassan is an orphan as well. We are praying that we will be able to make enough to get us started in a basic apartment. We’ll still be supporting my siblings with our jobs, but it would be so nice to have some simple second-hand furniture of our own.”

This young kallah will be able to start her married life with some financial security if the campaign for Chodesh Shevat succeeds in reaching its goal. Step in and be her parents, they are not here to help her prepare for the wedding or for life after marriage.



HaRav Mordechai Shmuel Edelstein shlita will personally pray for all those who give 330 shekel ($90) at the kever of his father, HaRav Yaakov Edelstein ztz”l, on his upcoming yarzheit. Rav Edelstein shlita has also released a powerful statement that: “They will merit to see nachas from all their children, and to find fitting matches for them easily.”

33 young orphans are praying that you will take advantage of this incredible opportunity to have one of the gedolei hador daven for you. 33 orphans are hoping that you will open your hearts to their suffering and be their parents on their wedding day.



