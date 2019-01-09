Israeli woman attacked by hammer-wielding Arabs in Samaria

Driver injured after Arabs attack her car with a hammer after blocking road.

An Israeli woman was injured Wednesday morning, after she was attacked by an Arab gang in Samaria.

The incident occurred in the Binyamin district of Samaria, near the Israeli town of Maaleh Levona.

According to initial reports, the Arab gang used their car to block the road, forcing the Israeli woman to stop.

The Arabs immediately jumped out of their vehicle and rushed towards the Israeli woman’s car, smashing windows with a hammer.

The Israeli woman remained in her car during the assault, and managed to drive away. She suffered light injuries in the attack.

After escaping, the woman alerted police, and security forces were dispatched to the scene to search for the assailants.