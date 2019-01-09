'Training exercise in which soldier drowned followed the rules'

IDF officers tell investigators soldier's death during navigation training exercise not the result of failure to follow operation rules.

Army investigators on Tuesday took the first testimonies in the probe into the death of 20-year-old IDF soldier Evyatar Yosefi.

Early Monday morning, Yosefi drowned during a field navigation training operation in northern Israel.

The operation, which began with a solo hike before Yosefi linked up with a fellow soldier, took place during a heavy storm, which caused the Nahal Hilazon creek to flood. While crossing the creek, Yosefi slipped and was carried away by the flood waters, drowning. His remains were found an hour and a half later.

During their testimony on Tuesday, officers who oversaw the training operation said that the operation had been carried out according to all relevant army regulations. They noted that approval had been granted prior to the navigation by the higher echelons. They noted as well that on the same day that Sergeant Yosefi was killed, the soldiers had received a thorough briefing on the safety instructions required in stormy weather.

According to the investigators, the Paratrooper Brigade commander will also be presenting his testimony regarding the fateful navigation exercise.

Following the tragedy, all navigation training operations in the army has been postponed until the investigation has concluded.