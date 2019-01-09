UN denies telling Hamas it will receive Qatari money soon

UN official rejects PA reports that Middle East envoy reassured Hamas they will get the next installment of Qatari money.

A UN official on Tuesday rejected reports in Palestinian Authority-based media that the UN’s Middle East envoy, Nickolay Mladenov, reassured Hamas they will get the next installment of Qatari money if calm in Gaza is restored.

"UN envoy Mladenov is not involved in any way with the Qatari money transfers to Gaza," the UN official told Channel 10 News’ Barak Ravid.

On Monday, Israel asked Qatar to stop the transfer of money into Gaza following the latest escalation in the south.

Later, however, Hamas-affiliated media reported that Mladenov conveyed a message to Hamas that the money would enter the Gaza Strip within two days provided the organization did not escalate the security situation.

Israel has already allowed two installments of Qatari money to enter Gaza, allowing for the payment of Hamas employees in Gaza.

The third installment had been scheduled to enter Gaza before Sunday’s round of escalation, which began when Hamas terrorists launched balloon bombs into Israeli territory using a model airplane.

On Sunday afternoon, IDF helicopters opened fire on Hamas posts in Gaza, in retaliation for the launching of the balloon bombs into Israeli territory.

Overnight Sunday, shortly after 3:00 a.m., terrorists from Gaza fired a rocket towards southern Israel that was intercepted by the Iron Dome Aerial Defense System.

The IDF retaliated by attacking a number of terrorist targets in a military camp belonging to the Hamas terrorist organization in the northern Gaza Strip.