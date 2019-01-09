Lapid: Netanyahu collapsing under the pressure

Yesh Atid chairman MK Yair Lapid spoke on Tuesday evening at the opening of the party's election campaign and slammed Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu for his statement on Monday regarding his investigations.

"Yesterday we received the final proof of why a suspect in serious criminal offenses cannot be prime minister. It was not a dramatic announcement, it was a hysterical message. I've known Bibi for many years, he's collapsing under the pressure," claimed Lapid.

"A country with complex challenges cannot afford a prime minister with loose nerves. He lashed out at the rule of law on live television as the worst of the offenders do. We will not allow Netanyahu to take the country with him on his way down. There's a country here, Mr. Netanyahu. The country is bigger than you and more important than you."

Lapid continued, "We do have to thank Netanyahu for the past as well. He did good things too. But after yesterday it is clear that it is impossible to continue this way. He will no longer take care of anything related to the real lives of real people. It does not interest him. It does interest us. It's all that interests us.”

"I can enter the Prime Minister's Office tomorrow morning and start working. Reduce the traffic jams. Shorten waiting times in the emergency rooms. Restore deterrence vis-à-vis Hamas in Gaza. Go to a regional conference and begin the separation from the Palestinians. Put an end to the haredi coercion. We will cancel the Supermarket Law, we will reinstate the Draft Law, we will bring back math and English studies," added the Yesh Atid chairman.

Responding to the remarks, the Likud party said, "Lapid's announcement will be dramatic only if he finally reveals to the public at the home of which businessman he held his dozens of secret meetings with Noni Mozes, when he gave him the law to shut down Israel Hayom and received sympathetic coverage in Yediot Aharonot and Ynet.”

Sources close to Deputy Minister of Health Yaakov Litzman (United Torah Judaism) responded to Lapid's speech as well.

"The citizens of Israel will not accept preaching from the politician who zigzags the most, who is busy trying to make people forget that he was one of the most failed Finance Ministers known to Israel. Only yesterday we succeeded in correcting another injustice done by Lapid and [former Health Minister Yael] German, who arbitrarily canceled the extension of dental care to Israeli children and we gave it back to them.”

"Today everyone already knows what Litzman said from the start: Lapid has not changed and remains the same, a man of hatred and contention, who bases his party's values ​​on incitement and lies," added Litzman's associates.