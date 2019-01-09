The secret of freedom from enslavement to time

This week's edition of Temple Talk ushers in the new month of Shevat, with its promise of rebirth and new beginnings.

Yitzchak Reuven and Rabbi Chaim Richman welcome Shevat, harbinger of spring, and explore the beauty and grandeur of this week's Torah portion, parashat Bo, which concludes the last three plagues visited upon the Egyptians, leading to Israel's exodus.

Why was the commandment of Rosh Chodesh given while the Jews were still in Egypt? And why is the Passover offering so significant to Israel's national identity? Tune into this week's edition of Temple Talk.