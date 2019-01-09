Update on Yael Friedman, epileptic woman flown to Cleveland

Readers of multiple Jewish news outlets were shaken this week by the story of 20-year-old Yael Friedman, a young woman suffering from severe epilepsy in Israel.

To her family’s shock, two recent surgeries intended to improve her condition significantly worsened her health.

Each of Yael’s seizures is potentially deadly. She now suffers through a shocking 20 seizures a day. In an effort to save her life, doctors urged Yael’s family to fly to Cleveland, where she could be operated upon by an expert surgeon.

Yael is currently in Cleveland, post-surgery. The full effects of the surgery have yet to be confirmed. Her parents have used every cent of their income to obtain the surgery, and are currently struggling to afford places to stay, food, or childcare for their 7 other children during the rehabilitation period.

An emergency fund is currently open with the goal of covering the post-op treatments, modest living arrangements, and tickets back to their home country. Though many donors around the world have contributed, the family is still perilously far from their goal. Donations are being accepted here now.