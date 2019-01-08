Netanyahu: Gantz can take 5 seats from us

PM expresses concern in leaked documents new party of Benny Gantz could affect ability to form government after election.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu is worried that the Likud could lose five Knesset seats to former IDF Chief of Staff

GanBenny Gantz's new party.

According to documents obtained by Kan 11, Netanyahu expressed his concerns during a closed meeting with members of the Likud Constitution Committee.

"It can lead to a hypothetical situation that we do not want to detail, it can be critical to the formation of the government. At the moment that's what concerns me. I'm not interested in anything else," Netanyahu said.

Gantz's party, Hosen Yisrael (Israel Resilience Party), said in response: "The time has come for a leadership that works for the citizens of the state, not for itself."

Last Saturday, Minister Yoav Galant attacked Gantz's leadership.

"Benny Gantz isn’t talking,” Galant said at an event in Ness Ziona, referring to the fact that the former Chief of Staff has declined to be interviewed and present his platform, despite planning to run for the Knesset.

“I think he knows why he isn’t talking. I also know why he isn’t talking, and thousands of officers who served under our command also know why he isn’t talking. When you have nothing to say, you do not speak,” he continued.