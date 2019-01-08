IDF inaugurates new athletics facility

New athletics stadium opened at Camp Ariel Sharon thanks to $1 million donation by Friends of the IDF.

IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Gadi Eisenkot on Monday inaugurated a new athletics stadium at the IDF City of Training Bases (Camp Ariel Sharon) in Southern Israel, a facility made possible thanks to a $1 million donation by Friends of the Israel Defense Forces (FIDF).

The new stadium contains 1,200 seats, running tracks and an athletic field, and will be used for sporting activities and for the well-being of soldiers stationed at the base.

Also participating in the inauguration ceremony were FIDF Executive Director in Israel Brig. Gen. (Res.) Effi Idan; Head of the IDF Technology and Logistics Branch Maj. Gen. Yitzhak Turgeman; and Commander of the IDF City of Training Bases (Camp Ariel Sharon) Col. Avi Motola.