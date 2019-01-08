The parents of Yuval Mor Yosef, one of the two soldiers who was murdered in a shooting attack at the Givat Assaf Junction last month, responded Tuesday evening to the capture of the terrorist responsible for their son's murder.

In an interview with Channel 13, the parents stated that "in a civilized country, [the terrorist] should not have been allowed to live."

"We were sure they would reach him as soon as possible - we thought they would kill him and not catch him," said the bereaved parents. "We received the news from battalion commander Netzach Yehuda before it became known."

Rather than console Yuval's parents, the fact that the terrorist was captured alive and could be released from prison in a future prisoner exchange causes them greater anguish.

"Who promises me that he will be in jail, who promises me that he will suffer? We're dead and he's alive, where can such a thing be heard of?"

Asam Barghouti carried out the attack near Givat Assaf just days after his brother, Saleh Omar Barghouti, shot seven Israelis in a drive-by shooting just north of Givat Assaf, near the town of Ofra. One newborn child, who was delivered prematurely as a result of the attack, died three days after the shooting.

Saleh Omar Barghouti was subsequently killed by Israeli security forces.

On Tuesday, the Shin Bet also confirmed that Asam Barghouti had also taken part in the Ofra shooting attack with his brother.

Barghouti was arrested early Tuesday morning at the home of one of someone who had assisted him as he planned a new string of shooting attacks on Israelis.

At the time of his arrest, Israeli security forces found an AK-47 assault rifle in Barghouti’s possession, along with large quantities of ammunition and night-vision equipment.