Missing 3-year-old found alive and well in Samaria

IDF, police find child who went missing by Itamar after large-scale search

A 3-year-old boy who went missing in Samaria was found alive and well Tuesday afternoon.

Large contingents from the IDF and the Israel Police were deployed in Samaria to search for the child.

The search began after the father arrived at the police station to report that his son, who had gone out with him to the grazing land in the area of ​​the hills of Itamar in Samaria, had been missing for about two hours.

A helicopter had been dispatched to assist in the search.