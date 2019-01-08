Suspected youth to be released by Shin Bet soon?

The Lod District Court recommended that the Shin Bet consider the release this Thursday of a 16-year-old boy who has been detained for 10 days on suspicion of involvement in the murder of PA woman Aisha Rabi.



A short while ago, a hearing on the appeal filed by the boy's attorney, Itamar Ben-Gvir, against the decision by the Magistrate's Court to extend his detention until Thursday, ended.



In the appeal filed by Ben-Gvir, it was claimed that the reasonable suspicion was not reinforced and there was no material against the boy. Judge Nava Bechor rejected the minor's appeal, but said that she recommends that the Shin Bet consider releasing him on Thursday. The evidence presented to her, she said, indicates that there are a number of additional checks, but that they can be completed by Thursday.



In addition, in light of the allegations of violence against the boy, the district judge determined that a note to protocol was inadequate and referred the complaint to the unit for the investigation of interrogees complaints in the Justice Ministry.

Attorney Ben Gvir said in response, "In my opinion, it was appropriate to release my client today, but the court handed over a message to the police and Shin Bet security service, and I hope that on Thursday there will be release requests for all the detainees."