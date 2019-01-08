'Revenge': Arab olive grove trashed in Mt. Hevron area

Police suspect vandalism of Arab olive grove, graffiti committed by settlers as latest 'Price Tag' incident against local Arabs.

Arutz Sheva Staff,

'Revenge' spray-painted near vandalized olive trees
Police spokesperson

Israeli police received a complaint Tuesday morning regarding an apparent ‘Price Tag’ act of vandalism against an Arab olive grove in Judea.

Local Arabs reported that a number of olive trees in the Mount Hevron area south of Hevron had been damaged, and the word ‘Nekama’, Hebrew for ‘revenge’, had been spray-painted nearby.

A Star of David was also painted at the scene.

Police have opened a probe following the complaint.

Investigators are planning to visit the scene of the alleged Price Tag vandalism, with a heavy IDF escort.

In recent years, vandals have targeted Arab property following terror attacks and army evacuations of unauthorized outposts, spray-painting graffiti in Arab villages or damaging Arab-owned buildings and vehicles. The incidents have been dubbed “Price Tag” attacks, stemming from the slogan sometimes spray-painted by the vandals suggesting that the acts of vandalism are intended to ‘put a price’ on terror attacks or evacuations of settlement outposts.

