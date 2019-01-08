Canopy which detached during fighter jet flight found

In a joint operation of the IDF and security forces, the canopy of the F-15 fighter jet which detached last week during a training flight was found Monday night in the Judea area.



The IDF reported that the canopy had been transferred to the authorized bodies in the air force for further technical investigation.



Last Wednesday, during a training flight, the pilot and navigator encountered a rare mishap when the plane's canopy disengaged, but the air crew nevertheless maintained composure during the incident and brought the plane to a safe landing at the Nevatim Air Force base.

The pilot, Captain Y., and the navigator, Lieutenant R., conducted the event in complex conditions when there was a real risk to the plane and crew at an altitude of about 30,000 feet (9 km above sea level) in extreme cold and wind conditions (45 ° C below 0).



The air crew, in a joint decision, after realizing the significance of the event and estimating that they would be able to steer the aircraft to a safe landing, reported to the control unit about the incident and approached the closest base for landing.



The commander of the IAF, Major General Amikam Norkin, ordered the cessation of training flights on F-15 fighter planes until the investigation ended and conclusions were drawn.