Kulanu MK to serve as Housing Minister

Kulanu chairman and Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon on Monday asked the government secretariat to carry out the necessary process to approve the appointment of MK Dr. Yifat Shasha-Biton as Minister of Construction and Housing on behalf of the Kulanu faction.

Shasha-Biton would replace Yoav Galant, who last week left the Kulanu party and joined the Likud, resigning from the Knesset and from his ministerial position.

The approval of the appointment of MK Shasha-Biton will be brought before the Knesset plenum on Wednesday.

Shasha-Biton, 45, was born in Kiryat Shmona and has a Ph.D. in Education from Haifa University. She is married and has three children. In the past she served as Deputy Mayor of Kiryat Shmona and as Vice President of the Ohalo College. During the term of the outgoing Knesset, she served as chair of the Special Committee for the Rights of the Child in the Knesset.

Minister Kahlon said that "in the past four years, the Kulanu party has led a revolution in the housing market in Israel. We have changed the price trend, provided about 130,000 young people with apartments at a fair price, and we have broken records in planning and marketing that will prevent the next housing crisis."

"The Housing and Construction portfolio is a central socio-economic portfolio in the Israeli government, and I am sure MK Yifat Shasha-Biton will fulfill the role of minister professionally, with dedication and success for the benefit of all Israeli citizens," Kahlon added.

MK Shasha-Biton said, "I thank Minister Kahlon for the trust in me and am well aware of the importance of the position. I will do my utmost to fulfill it in the best possible way."