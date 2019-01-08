Greenblatt condemns Hamas over latest balloon bomb

US envoy condemns launching of balloon bombs using model airplane from Gaza into Israeli territory.

Jason Greenblatt, the US Special Representative for International Negotiations, on Monday condemned Hamas after its terrorists launched balloon bombs into Israeli territory using a model airplane.

“Hamas again converts toys into weapons to harm Israelis (likely children, in particular). The drone had a Gaza engineering college logo. Those students have a choice- pursue terror/go nowhere OR use knowledge to improve lives. Time to take responsibility!” tweeted Greenblatt.

On Sunday afternoon, IDF helicopters opened fire on Hamas posts in Gaza, in retaliation for the launching of the balloon bombs into Israeli territory.

On Sunday night, shortly after 3:00 a.m., terrorists from Gaza fired a rocket towards southern Israel that was intercepted by the Iron Dome Aerial Defense System.

The IDF retaliated by attacking a number of terrorist targets in a military camp belonging to the Hamas terrorist organization in the northern Gaza Strip.