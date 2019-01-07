Hundreds at funeral of soldier killed in training accident

Sergeant Evyatar Yosefi, who was killed during a training accident in the Galilee, laid to rest at Kiryat Shaul military cemetery.

Hundreds of people attended on Monday evening the funeral of Sergeant Evyatar Yosefi, who was killed during a training accident in the Galilee.

The funeral procession left the "Geulat Yisrael" Synagogue of the Bukharian community in the Kiryat Shalom neighborhood of Tel Aviv. Yosefi was buried in the Kiryat Shaul military cemetery.

Yosefi was knocked down when a flash flood hit the Nahal Hilazon creek south of Karmiel in the Galilee overnight Sunday, while taking part in a field navigation training exercise.

Following the incident, the commander of the ground forces, Major General Kobi Barak, ordered that all navigational exercises in the IDF be stopped.

During the course of the training, two other soldiers were injured. They were evacuated to the Rambam Hospital in Haifa and are suffering from hypothermia.

The Bnei Akiva Kiryat Herzog Yeshiva in Bnei Brak, where Yosefi studied, eulogized him on Monday.

"Evyatar completed his studies at the yeshiva three years ago," the statement said. “A pleasant boy with a constant smile. Very much loved by his friends and teachers. The yeshiva staff is now working on gathering his friends and talking to each of them."

The Rosh Yeshiva, Rabbi Moshe Tzvi Wexler, said, "It was easy to love Evyatar. He was a pleasant, very sociable boy who was loved by his friends and teachers. Always smiling, and willingly undertaking every task."

"He always offered his help to the teachers, to the yeshiva and to his friends, and everyone knew that he could be trusted in any situation. He always aspired to success. A student who feared God. His prayer was always inspiring," concluded Rabbi Wexler.

The hesder yeshiva in Nahariya, where Yosefi studied, eulogized him as well.

"We mourn the death of our beloved student, who was an example of the love of Torah and awe of Heaven, a responsible and thoughtful person who loved to volunteer and help his friends, and on whose lips there was always a smile.”