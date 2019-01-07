

Watch: Moshe Arens on founding of the IDF Watch fascinating Moshe Arens interview where he discusses the defenses of Israel, IDF history, and his view of the future. Mordechai Sones,

Flash 90 Moshe Arens, 2012 Published on July 12, 2018 Archive footage: Israel's new warplane, the Lavi, successfully carries out first full test flight over Ben Gurion Airport and Jerusalem; Arens visible at 0:12 (3rd rt.) (AP; January 13, 1987):

