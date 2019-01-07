Published on July 12, 2018
Archive footage: Israel's new warplane, the Lavi, successfully carries out first full test flight over Ben Gurion Airport and Jerusalem; Arens visible at 0:12 (3rd rt.) (AP; January 13, 1987):
Tags:IDF, Moshe Arens
Watch: Moshe Arens on founding of the IDF
Watch fascinating Moshe Arens interview where he discusses the defenses of Israel, IDF history, and his view of the future.
Moshe Arens, 2012
Flash 90
