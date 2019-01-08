Sovereignty Movement recalls and honors Moshe Arens

Arens on Sovereignty: 'We have essential security interests in Judea, Samaria; we must create our policy according to our own interests.'

The Sovereignty Movement expressed sorrow over the passing of Prof. Moshe Arens, former Ambassador of Israel, Defense Minister and Foreign Minister: "An ardent Zionist, one of the greatest lovers of the Land and supporters of the vision of the application of Israeli sovereignty from the sea to the Jordan River."

The movement's two chairwomen, Yehudit Katsover and Nadia Matar, spoke of his practical support for Judea and Samaria settlement, his participation in conferences and lectures organized by the movement, and his resolute position that Israel must act only according to its own interests, without fear regarding pressures from the Americans or other sources.

Moshe Arens - What to do with Judea and Samaria?



Katsover and Matar also note Prof. Arens' words in an interview for Issue no. 5 of the Sovereignty Journal, in which he said: "We must take care of our interests and we have essential security interests in Judea and Samaria. We must create our policy according to our own interests", Arens, obm, emphasized, adding that Israel's independence and economic condition are strong enough to stand up to any international pressure. "The State of Israel has made great strides. Israel is currently fairly wealthy country that has been experiencing impressive growth for years. It is good to receive aid but we must remember that this aid also serves the interests of the Americans. It is not a gift," he said at that time.

"As part of the late Prof. Arens' approach, he advocated applying Israeli sovereignty in all areas of the Land of Israel, while assuring the civil rights of members of minorities, as required by Jewish ethics," note Katsover and Matar.