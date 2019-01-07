Bnei Akiva Yeshiva in Bnei Brak mourns the bitter news of the death of graduate Evyatar Yosefi, a paratrooper fighter killed while navigating in northern Israel.

"Evyatar completed his studies with honors at the yeshiva three years ago," the statement said. "A pleasant child with a constant smile. Very much beloved by his friends and teachers. Yeshiva staff is now working to contact his classmates and talk to each of them."

The Rosh Yeshiva Rabbi Moshe Tzvi Wexler said: "It was easy to love Eviatar, he was a pleasant, very sociable boy and beloved by his friends and teachers.

"He always offered his help to the teachers, to the yeshiva, and to his friends, and everyone knew he could be trusted in any situation. Eviatar invested and continued his studies and graduated cum laude. He always aspired to success. A student who feared G-d and was scrupulous with the light as with the grave. His prayer was always inspiring," concluded Rabbi Wexler.

"We mourn the death of our beloved student, who was an example of love of Torah and awe of Heaven, a responsible and thoughtful person who loved to volunteer and help his friends; there was always a smile on his lips," said the hesder yeshiva in Nahariya, where Sergeant Evyatar Yosefi studied.