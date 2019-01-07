Israel's Chief Rabbi thanks President Putin

In meeting with Chief Rabbi Lazar, Rabbi Yitzhak Yosef conveys to Russian President thanks for standing up for local Jewish community.

Russian Chief Rabbi Berel Lazar met yesterday with a delegation of rabbis from Russia and the Chief Rabbi of Israel, Rabbi Yitzhak Yosef, in his office.

During the meeting, Rabbi Lazar briefed Chief Rabbi and Rabbinate head Rabbi Yitzhak Yosef on kashrut in Russia that currently encompasses several hundred food factories, dozens of restaurants and cafes, all under the strict supervision of the kashrut committee run by the Russian rabbinate.

In addition, Rabbi Lazar reviewed development of Jewish community life in Russia and the extensive activities undertaken to facilitate Jewish life in the country, such as mikvah construction, the extensive education system, and more.

Reuters Putin lights shammash with Rabbi Lazar

Rabbi Lazar told the Chief Rabbi that with the assistance of the Russian President, the ancient synagogue in the town of Simferopol in Crimea had returned to function and serve the Jews of the city, where a new rabbi has been serving for the past two years.

The Israeli Chief Rabbi was also interested in Russian authorities' attitude toward the Jewish community, and asked Rabbi Lazar to convey his blessing and great appreciation to Russian President Vladimir Putin for his support of the Jewish communities in Russia.

iStock Simferopol