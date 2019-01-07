Factor Law for Residents approved by Knesset Committee

Law approved despite Israel Bar Association opposition, who intends to petition Supreme Court if law is approved later this week as planned.

Who will join the distinguished preffion of attorneys-at-law?

The joint Knesset Committee on Constitution, Law, and Justice headed by MK Mickey Zohar today approved the Factor Law proposal that would lower the threshold for passing the Bar Association certification exams.

The proposal, initiated by MKs Osnat Mark (Likud), Amir Ohana (Likud), and Esawi Frej (Meretz), will take place on Wednesday for second and third reading at the Knesset plenum.

The Israel Bar Association, which opposed the bill, announced after the vote that it intends to appeal against the law to the Supreme Court after its approval process is completed.

At the same time, at the request of Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked, the Examination Committee for Lawyers' Certification suspended its resignation until after the tests' deadline passes.

In this way, hundreds of examinees will receive their grades as soon as possible. The committee's resignation will take effect immediately after publication of the final test scores.