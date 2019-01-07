'One of the most important defense ministers ever'

President Reuven Rivlin lauded former Defense Minister and Ambassador to the US, Moshe Arens, eulogizing the former Irgun member and Likud veteran as “one of the most important” defense ministers in Israel’s history.

“Misha [Moshe] was one of the most important leaders of the Herut movement,” Rivlin said in a statement Monday. “A man of honor who never flinched from the fight. Misha was one of the most important ministers of defense the State of Israel ever had. He was not a commander or a general, but a devoted man of learning who toiled day and night for the security of Israel and its citizens.”

“Misha worked his whole life in key positions to ensure Israel’s development and success - as a member of the Etzel, as a scientist and engineer, as a statesman, as an ambassador and as a manager of the most important industries for Israel’s security. His important contributions to correcting the historical record regarding the role of the Jewish Military Union (ZZW) in the Warsaw Ghetto uprising will also never be forgotten. Misha was a man of bravery, determination and unbounded love for our country. With the honor and nobility of a Beitari, his an internal compass and Zionist vision showed him the way in everything he did.”

Arens, an aeronautics engineer who entered politics in the 1970s, was born in Lithuania in 1925. He moved with his family to New York in 1939, and later joined the Beitar Zionist youth movement.

After immigrating to Israel in 1948, Arens joined the Irgun underground movement, and later helped found the Herut party, a forerunner of the Likud.He served as defense minister three times, and as foreign minister.

On Monday, Arens passed away at the age of 93. He is survived by his wife, Muriel, and their four children.