Netanyahu: Moshe Arens was my teacher, my mentor

Prime Minister, once a protege of Moshe Arens, eulogizes the former Ambassador to US and Defense Minister.

Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu mourned the passing of former Defense Minister and Foreign Minister, Moshe Arens Monday morning, calling the former Likud leader “my teacher and mentor”.

“My wife, Sara, and I are terribly saddened by the passing of a close friend, Moshe Arens. Moshe, my teacher and mentor, was a loyal student of Zev Jabotinsky. It was through that [connection to Jabotinsky] that he met my father, who was at his wedding with his wife Muriel. Since then, a deep connection was formed between our families,” Netanyahu wrote on Facebook.

“I saw Moshe do amazing work time and again to fortify the position of the State of Israel – as our ambassador in Washington, as Foreign Minister, as chairman of the foreign affairs and security committee, and as Defense Minister.”

“In recent years, he dedicated himself to documenting the full story of the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising, where people from Beitar played a central role.”

“Moshe’s enormous contributions to our nation and our state will be remembered forever.”

Arens passed away Monday morning at the age of 93. He is survived by his wife, Muriel, and the couple’s four children.

A founding member of the Herut party – a forerunner of the Likud – Arens later ran for the Knesset on the Likud list, winning a seat in 1973. Arens later served as Ambassador to the United States from 1982 to 1983.

During his tenure as ambassador, Arens brought Binyamin Netanyahu to serve on his staf in Washington.

Arens later served Defense Minister from 1983 to 1984, and again from 1990 to 1992 and a third time in 1999. He also served as Foreign Minister from 1988 to 1990.