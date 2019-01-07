IDF attacks Hamas military camp

IDF attacks terrorist targets in northern Gaza in retaliation for rocket fire on Ashkelon.

Explosion and smoke rise following an Israeli air strike in southern Gaza

IDF fighter planes and a combat helicopter attacked a number of terrorist targets in a military camp belonging to the Hamas terrorist organization in the northern Gaza Strip on Monday morning, the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said.

The attack was in retaliation for the rocket fire towards Israeli territory overnight Sunday.

“The IDF considers the terrorist organization Hamas responsible for everything happening inside and outside of the Gaza Strip. The IDF will continue to defend the citizens of the State of Israel and is determined to act against any terrorist act from the Gaza Strip,” said the IDF.

Overnight Sunday, shortly after 3:00 a.m., “Red Alert” sirens were heard in the city of Ashkelon and the Hof Ashkelon Regional Council.

The IDF Spokesperson's Unit said that a rocket launch from Gaza into Israel was identified and intercepted by the IDF’s Iron Dome Aerial Defense System.

On Sunday afternoon, IDF helicopters opened fire on Hamas posts in Gaza, in retaliation for the launching of balloon bombs into Israeli territory earlier on Sunday.

According to the IDF Spokesperson, Hamas terrorists operating out of Gaza launched the balloon bombs into Israeli territory using a model airplane, which carried the makeshift explosive device attached to balloons into Israeli airspace.