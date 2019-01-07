Watch: Pink Floyd cover band performs in Israel

UK Pink Floyd Experience performs in Tel Aviv despite pressure by Roger Waters not to do so.

The UK Pink Floyd Experience on Saturday night defied calls to boycott Israel and performed in Tel Aviv on Saturday night.

UK Pink Floyd Experience, which performs cover versions of the songs of the famous band, had initially cancelled its Israel tour following pressure from Roger Waters, co-founder of the original Pink Floyd and a notorious activist of the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement.

Later, however, the band rescinded the cancellation, saying it was “obliged to fulfill our contractual obligation” and noting it did not wish to involve itself in politics.

UK Pink Floyd Experience had previously performed in Israel in 2017.

Members of the band said, according to i24news, that they received a “wonderful reception” in 2017 and were excited to return, adding that profits from the upcoming shows would be donated to UNICEF.

Ziv Rubinstein, an Israeli musician and one of the producers from EGoeast responsible for arranging the Israel concerts, hailed the band’s “brave” decision to go ahead with the shows.

Waters has in the past compared Israel to Nazi Germany, saying in an interview, “The situation in Israel/Palestine, with the occupation, the ethnic cleansing and the systematic racist apartheid Israeli regime is unacceptable.”

He previously released a giant balloon pig bearing the Star of David during a concert in Belgium. Concert-goers said the Jewish star was among several symbols representing various corporations and fascist movements.

In addition, he has verbally attacked many artists who chose to perform in Israel over the last several years.

His list of targets includes Jon Bon Jovi, Alan Parsons, the Rolling Stones, Neil Young, Radiohead, Nick Cave and actress Scarlett Johansson.

More recently, Waters was among a group of more than 100 artists who published an open letter calling for a boycott of the Eurovision Song Contest 2019 which will be held in Israel.

Waters argues that BDS “isn’t about music – it’s about human rights.”