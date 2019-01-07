Turkey refuses to cancel purchase of S-400 from Russia

Turkey reportedly rejects US offer to cancel its purchase of S-400 missiles from Russia.

Turkey has rejected a US offer to cancel its purchase of S-400 missiles from Russia, the Russia-based Sputnik news agency reported on Sunday, citing Turkish media.

According to the report, a US delegation visited Turkey earlier this week and tried to convince Ankara to give up on purchasing the Russian missile systems.

Turkish authorities, however, reportedly rejected the offer since it did not include a discount on the price set or a transfer of technology.

The United States recently approved the sale of $3.5 billion in missiles to Turkey.

The move is seen as a counter move to Turkey’s purchase of S-400 anti-ballistic missile defense systems from Russia, which has long been an issue of contention between Turkey and its allies, particularly the United States.

Military experts are concerned that the deployment of S-400s would put the security of allied weapon systems, particularly F-35 aircraft and radar facilities, in danger.

A spokesman for Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan made clear several weeks ago that Turkey’s purchase of US missiles will not affect its deal to acquire rival S-400 missiles from Russia.

"The US Patriot sale process does not affect the S-400 process. We don't see one as an alternative for the other," said the spokesman, Ibrahim Kalin.

Turkish officials have previously said it "needs" the S-400 missile defense system and repeatedly stressed that Ankara would buy systems from allies if they had sold them.

Turkish media has reported that the first delivery from Russia will be in 2019.