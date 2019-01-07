Judea and Samaria security won't be cut

Conversation between MK Yogev and Prime Minister's Office reveals that directive was issued not to cut security components.

Prime Minister and Defense Minister Binyamin Netanyahu has ordered a halt to the cuts in security components in Judea and Samaria, MK Motti Yogev (Jewish Home) was told Sunday evening by officials in the Prime Minister’s Office.

"I spoke this evening with the office of the Prime Minister and Defense Minister, among other things, about the expected cut in security components. I received an unequivocal promise that was backed by a clear directive that the security components in communities in the north, south and Judea and Samaria will not be cut," Yogev said.

The Knesset’s Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee will convene on Monday to discuss security components.

"We will ensure that the orders were indeed passed through the Finance Ministry, the Defense Ministry and the Home Front Command, and that the work plans for 2019 are properly budgeted to provide security components for communities in Judea and Samaria," said Yogev.