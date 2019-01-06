Decision on Netanyahu indictments expected by next month

Source close to Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit says decision on possible indictments against Netanyahu to be made by next month.

Israel’s attorney general is expected to make a decision on whether to indict Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu in three corruption investigations against him by next month.

The Israeli daily Haaretz reported Sunday, citing a source close to Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit, that he would make the decision in February, prior to national elections scheduled for April 9.

Mandelblit did not comment on the report, telling Haaretz “It’s no secret that we’re trying to work as quickly as possible,” and a decision would “in no way [come] at the expense of professionalism.”

Netanyahu has said he would not step down if called to a pre-indictment hearing in order to defend himself against the charges. He also has said “It’s inconceivable that a hearing against me will be launched before the election and it will end after it.”

Haaretz reported that Mandelblit has received backing from senior Justice Ministry officials and from his own predecessors for his work to make a decision before the election.