Likud activists gather for annual party conference

Thousands of activists from the Likud party will take part in a Likud national conference at Club Hotel Eilat this weekend.

Ministers, Knesset members and senior Likud members will be together for the event this weekend, which is expected to generate headlines ahead of the upcoming elections in April.

The annual event occurs every January. This is the fourth year it has been held.

"We are very excited by the confidence that the activists have given us for the fourth consecutive year," said Moshe Ben Zaken and Moshe Passal, two of the organizers of the event. "It is very difficult to produce an event of this magnitude without any mishaps, but Baruch Hashem (thank G-d) until now we have succeeded in accomplishing the task and this year we hope to break records both in the number of participants in the event and in the special experiences prepared with love and devotion towards the event."

Minister of Energy Yuval Steinitz, Minister of Social Affairs Haim Katz, Minister of Energy, Minister of Regional Cooperation Tzachi Hanegbi, Minister of Environmental Protection Zeev Elkin, Minister of Communications Ayoub Kara, Deputy Minister Michael Oren and many Knesset members will be featured at the conference.

The event will also feature many celebrities, artists, public opinion leaders and media personalities, among them Sharon Gal, who will lead the main event, Shimon Riklin, who will participate in the panel on sovereignty, Benny Ziffer, Maj. Gen. (Res.) Uzi Dayan, and other senior officials. The participants will also enjoy a special screening of the movie "King Bibi," the title Time Magazine once assigned to Prime Minister Netanyahu.

At the end of the event, the results of a survey conducted by the Yaysoft company and supervised by a lawyer will be released. The thousands of participants in the event will rank the list of Knesset members and popular ministers in the national camp. The survey will also seek ti determine the measures that Likud activists believe Prime Minister Netanyahu should take if the attorney general decides to indict him.