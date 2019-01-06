"Israeli government cannot call itself right-wing"

Knesset Member Oded Forer (Yisrael Beytenu) excoriated the government’s decision to return the body of Rahman Abu Jamal, the terrorist who carried out a stabbing attack in the Armon Hanatziv neighborhood in September.

Two policemen were lightly wounded in the attack, which took place at the entrance of the Oz Police Station. Other officers who were present at the time neutralized the terrorist. He died of his wounds a week later.



"Not only does the Israeli government provide Hamas with... a suitcase filled with [Qatari] cash every month, but now we find that it is giving up terrorists again and releasing a terrorist's body for a funeral procession that ends with a demonstration of incitement and encouragement of acts of terror," Forer said.



"The current government cannot call itself right-wing, or 'New Right'."

"They talk right, but behave like the left. In order to be right-wing, the cabinet must be convened immediately and a decision must be made to stop these concessions to terrorist organizations. The first item should be the cessation of [permitting Qatari] money transfers to Hamas," Forer adds.



It was reported on Saturday night that the body of Rahman Abu Jamal, who carried out the stabbing attack at the police station in the Armon Hanatziv area in September, was returned to the family two hours before the beginning of the Sabbath Friday evening. His funeral procession ended with a pro-Hamas demonstration.

During the funeral procession, there were calls for incitement against the State of Israel. Hamas and Fatah flags were raised.